InMe offer free download of Trilogy track

InMe have made a track from their upcoming trilogy of albums available as a free download.

Trauma: Door Slam Crescendo can be streamed and downloaded via Soundcloud. It is taken from the trio of concept albums, The Trilogy: Dawn, for which the band are set to launch a Pledgemusic appeal on April 3.

The trilogy will be the Essex outfit’s first new material since 2014 EP The Destinations. Their last album was 2012’s The Pride.

InMe will tour the UK in May, with support from The Dirty Youth.

May 04: Manchester Sound Control

May 05: Glasgow Audio

May 06: Liverpool Arts Club

May 07: Cardiff The Globe

May 08: Bristol Exchange

May 10: London Borderline

May 11: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

May 12: Nottingham Rock City Basement

May 13: Norwich Waterfront Studio

May 14: Reading Bowery District

May 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms