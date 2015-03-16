InMe offer free download of Trilogy track

InMe have made a track from their upcoming trilogy of albums available as a free download.
Trauma: Door Slam Crescendo can be streamed and downloaded via Soundcloud. It is taken from the trio of concept albums, The Trilogy: Dawn, for which the band are set to launch a Pledgemusic appeal on April 3.
The trilogy will be the Essex outfit’s first new material since 2014 EP The Destinations. Their last album was 2012’s The Pride.
InMe will tour the UK in May, with support from The Dirty Youth.
INME 2015 UK TOUR DATES
May 04: Manchester Sound Control
May 05: Glasgow Audio
May 06: Liverpool Arts Club
May 07: Cardiff The Globe
May 08: Bristol Exchange
May 10: London Borderline
May 11: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
May 12: Nottingham Rock City Basement
May 13: Norwich Waterfront Studio
May 14: Reading Bowery District
May 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms