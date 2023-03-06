Influential indie label Speedy Wunderground mark tenth anniversary with box set and special London show

Influential British independent label Speedy Wunderground, who have released records by Squid, black midi, Sinead O'Brien, Black Country, New Road, Loyle Carner and more, are to release a limited edition remixes box set to mark their tenth anniversary.



Titled The Dubs: Volume 1, the 10 x 7” singles box set, limited to just 250 copies, will feature 20 tracks of the original dub remixes by the label’s co-founder (Fontaines D.C./Kae Tempest/Slowthai producer) Dan Carey, under his Savage Gary alias.



As part of the celebrations, there will also be a special show in London at Village Underground on September 15, featuring a secret-for-now line-up of artists who are, or were, signed to the label.



The line-up details will be unveiled closer to the show date.

Tickets are on sale now, priced £21.22.

The tracklist for The Dubs: Volume 1 is:

1a. AArchie Bronson Outfit – Mr Dan’s Dead Duck Dub

1b. Toy & Natasha Khan – (Here Comes) Dub Bride

2a. Scottibrains – Mr Dan’s Shut Eye Dub

2b. JUCE! – Mr Dan’s No Brain Dub

3a. Kae Tempest & Loyle Carner – Guts – Mr Dan’s Balloon Dub

3b. Telegram – Mr Dan’s Inside Out Dub

4a. Teleman – Mr Dan’s Strange Dubby Nations

4b. Peluché – Mr Dan’s Gammy Eye Dub

5a. Melt Yourself Down – Mr Dan’s Another Dub

5b. DEWEY – Mr Dan’s Dub Me Over

6a. black midi – savage gary’s dbdbdb

6b. Black Country, New Road – Athen’s, France – Savage Gary’s Takedown dub

7a. All We Are & Alex Kapranos – Heart Attack – Savage Gary’s Remix

7b. Tiña – Dicks In The Dub

8a. Pynch – Orla Carey’s Pynch Your Lights Out Dub

8b. PVA – Savage Gary’s Christmas Dub

9a. Brodka & Scottibrains – Wrong Dub Party

9b. moa moa – Savage Gary’s Candy Dub

10a. deep tan – Savage Gary’s furry flash

10b. Honeyglaze – Savage Gary’s Robber Dub Dub Remix



The Dubs: Volume 1 will be released on August 4.