Influential indie label Speedy Wunderground mark tenth anniversary with box set and special London show

By Paul Brannigan
published

London's premier indie label Speedy Wunderground unveils 10th anniversary celebrations

Influential British independent label Speedy Wunderground, who have released records by Squid, black midi, Sinead O'Brien, Black Country, New Road, Loyle Carner and more, are to release a limited edition remixes box set to mark their tenth anniversary.

Titled The Dubs: Volume 1, the 10 x 7” singles box set, limited to just 250 copies, will feature 20 tracks of the original dub remixes by the label’s co-founder (Fontaines D.C./Kae Tempest/Slowthai producer) Dan Carey, under his Savage Gary alias.

As part of the celebrations, there will also be a special show in London at Village Underground on September 15, featuring a secret-for-now line-up of artists who are, or were, signed to the label.

The line-up details will be unveiled closer to the show date.

Tickets are on sale now, priced £21.22.

The tracklist for The Dubs: Volume 1 is:

1a. AArchie Bronson Outfit – Mr Dan’s Dead Duck Dub
1b. Toy & Natasha Khan – (Here Comes) Dub Bride
2a. Scottibrains – Mr Dan’s Shut Eye Dub
2b. JUCE! – Mr Dan’s No Brain Dub
3a. Kae Tempest & Loyle Carner – Guts – Mr Dan’s Balloon Dub
3b. Telegram – Mr Dan’s Inside Out  Dub
4a. Teleman – Mr Dan’s Strange Dubby Nations
4b. Peluché – Mr Dan’s Gammy Eye Dub              
5a. Melt Yourself Down – Mr Dan’s Another Dub
5b. DEWEY – Mr Dan’s Dub Me Over
6a. black midi – savage gary’s dbdbdb
6b. Black Country, New Road – Athen’s, France – Savage Gary’s Takedown dub
7a. All We Are & Alex Kapranos – Heart Attack – Savage Gary’s Remix
7b. Tiña – Dicks In The Dub
8a. Pynch – Orla Carey’s Pynch Your Lights Out Dub
8b. PVA – Savage Gary’s Christmas Dub
9a. Brodka & Scottibrains – Wrong Dub Party
9b. moa moa – Savage Gary’s Candy Dub
10a. deep tan – Savage Gary’s furry flash
10b. Honeyglaze – Savage Gary’s Robber Dub Dub Remix

The Dubs: Volume 1 will be released on August 4.

