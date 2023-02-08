Squid share new single Swing (In A Dream), announce second album O Monolith, reveal UK tour dates

Brighton post-punk quintet Squid will release their second album O Monolith on June 9. As an early preview of the record, the band have shared the collection's first single, Swing (In A Dream).

Squid say that the song was inspired by a dream singer/drummer Ollie Judge had about Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s painting, The Swing.



"In my dream, I was in the painting," Judge reveals, "but it was flooded and everything was floating away."

The video for Swing (In A Dream) was directed by Yoonha Park and features friends and family of the band.



“I was interested in exploring visual ideas from Where’s Waldo, [children's book author] Richard Scarry and [Flemish painter, Pieter] Brueghel as a means to express anxieties about the climate crisis,” says Park.



Watch the video below:

The tracklist for O Monolith is:

1. Swing (In A Dream

2. Devil’s Den

3. Siphon Song

4. Undergrowth

5. The Blades

6. After The Flash

7. Green Light

8. If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away

The band have also announced an autumn UK tour. The tour dates are:



Oct 13: Bristol, SWX

Oct 14: Bristol, SWX

Oct 16: Birmingham, Town Hall

Oct 17: Leeds, O2 Academy

Oct 18: Manchester, New Century

Oct 21: Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Oct 22: Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Nov 01: London, Troxy



Fans who pre-order O Monolith before noon on February 13 on Squid's website will get first access to tickets ahead of a general sale on February 16.



