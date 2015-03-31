Infectious Icelanders Kontinuum unveil their ravishing new lyric vid

From the band formerly known as Beastmilk through to the likes of In Solitude, Tribulation and the forthcoming Secrets Of The Moon album, the ghost of post-punk and goth is stirring back into life amongst the underground, and where better to summon its darkly romantic vibe than the epic, sun-banishing wastes of Iceland?

Hailing from Reykjavik, Kontinuum are about to release their second album, Kyrr, through Candlelight Records on April 20, and after the stark, genre-hopping splendour of their debut Earth Blood Magic, the follow-up brings in new layers of lush yearning, twilit rites and slow-burning, libidinous reveries that would give Ville Valo a run for his money, all wrapped in the kind of vast, hallowed atmospheres only their home country could give rise to.

We have a special preview in the form of a lyric video to the track Breathe, no doubt titled as a reminder to do so as you melt into the icebound landscapes, wolf guides to the wilderness and a rapt melody so memorably tantalising you’d probably need an exorcist to get it out of your system.

Give yourself to Breathe below, and weave your arms in the air like you actually do care!

