In This Moment share live Roots video

In This Moment have shared a live video for their track Roots.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2017 album Ritual, which arrived last summer via Atlantic Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Black Widow was produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Kevin Churko, with vocalist Maria Brink saying of the album: “It’s like we’re going into the next realm.

“I had a conviction of feeling empowered in my life and with myself. I always write from a personal place, and I needed to share that sense of strength.

“I’ve never been afraid to hold back. Sometimes, I can be very suggestive. However, I wanted to show our fans that this is the most powerful side of myself and it’s without overt sexuality. It’s that deeper serious fire inside of my heart.”

In This Moment are currently on tour across North America and will return to Europe this summer, which includes a set at the UK’s Download festival.

In This Moment 2018 tour dates

Apr 04: Lethbridge Enmax Cenre, AB

Apr 06: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Apr 07: Yakima Valley Sundome, WA

Apr 08:Garden City Revolution, ID

Apr 10: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Apr 12: Chico Senator Theatre, CA

Apr 13: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Apr 14: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Apr 17: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Apr 18: Denver Fillmore, CO

Apr 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 21: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 22: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Apr 25: Austin Emo’s, TX

Apr 27: Pharr Boggus Ford Events Center, TX

Apr 28: Laredo Energy Center, TX

Apr 30: Houston The Lawn At White Oak Music Hall, TX

May 01: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheatre, TX

May 03: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

May 04: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 08: Indianapolis Farm Bureau’s Insurance Lawn, IN

May 10: Reading Diamond Credit Union Theater, PA

May 11: Lowell Tsongas Centre, MA

May 12: Asbury Park, Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

May 14: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

May 15: Grand Rapids DeltaPlex, MI

May 16: Rockford Spring X Fling, IL

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rocks Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Jun 14: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Jun 16: Leipzig With Full Force, Germany

Jun 18: Tilburg o13, Netherlands

Jun 19: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 20: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 27: Pratten Z7, Switzerland

Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle, Italy

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 02: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jul 04: Hradec Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Kiev Atlas Weekend Festival, Ukraine

Jul 07: Kvinesdal Rock Festival, Norway