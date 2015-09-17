In This Moment list UK dates

In This Moment have announced a UK tour for January next year.

Maria Brink and co are continuing to support fifth album Black Widow – and they promise to present a “unique and theatrica live show” at each stop.

Brink says: “We’re so happy to finally announce our return to the UK. We can’t wait to ‘become the show’ with our UK Blood Legion and feel all your passion.”

Guitarist Chris Howarth recently discussed the band’s step up to being a headline act, saying: “We can show everybody, ‘This is Black Widow – this is the new show.’ There are no restrictions from the other bands, so we do what we want to.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Jan 21: London Forum

Jan 22: Birmingham Institute

Jan 23: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jan 24: Manchester Ritz