Immortal unleash lyric video for epic new track Mighty Ravendark

Immortal - Northern Chaos Gods 1. Northern Chaos Gods

2. Into Battle Ride

3. Gates To Blashyrkh

4. Grim and Dark

5. Called To Ice

6. Where Mountains Rise

7. Blacker Of Worlds

8. Mighty Ravendark

Immortal have released a lyric video for their brand new single Mighty Ravendark.

It’s been taken from the duo of vocalist and guitarist Demonaz and drummer Horgh’s upcoming album Northern Chaos Gods, which will launch on Friday (July 6) via Nuclear Blast.

They’re joined on the follow-up to 2009’s All Shall Fall by bassist Peter Tägtgren who also produced the record.

The nine-minute Mighty Ravendark is the longest of Immortal’s career, with Demonaz and Horgh previously reporting: “We have put a massive amount of energy into this and wanted to deliver our absolute best.

“It has been a pleasure to finish the studio process and most of all being stoked about the final result. Peter Tägtgren has done an outstanding job in producing and mixing it.

“We now look forward to have it released, and are excited to share our ninth full-length with you all.”

Northern Chaos Gods will be Immortal’s first without vocalist and guitarist Olve Eikemo, aka Abbath, who split acrimoniously with the Norwegian outfit in 2015.