“I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f**king hard”: Wolfgang Van Halen pays tribute to his father Edward

Wolfgang Van Halen has penned an emotional tribute to his late father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, and acknowledged that he often finds life challenging since his father’s passing on October 6 last year.

Having completed his first US tour with his band Mammoth WVH, playing support to Guns N’ Roses, Wolfgang wrote:

"One year.

"You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair.

"I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

"I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really fucking hard. I hope you're still proud.

"I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."

Edward Van Halen’s widow, Janie, also paid a touching tribute to her late husband, writing, "I miss this, I miss us, I miss you, and I try my best to carry on the way you would want me to. But my Peep, some days, that's really hard to do.”

On the first anniversary of Van Halen’s passing, other rock stars have been paying tribute to his impact and legacy.



“Eddie Van Halen is the sole reason I ever dreamed of playing guitar,” says Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton. “Literally millions of people all over the world have found a passion for music through his work, and I’m grateful to have been one of them.”