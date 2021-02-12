Watch Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH play live for the first time

Wolfgang Van Halen has unveiled his new band live for the first time.

Mammoth WVH appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, playing Distance – the song written by Wolfgang as a tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

The band, featuring Wolfgang on guitar and vocals plus guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garret Whitlock,

Distance was the first single to be released from Mammoth WVH’s upcoming self-titled debut album, released on June 11.

Mammoth WVH also released a brand new track, You’re To Blame, this week.