"It should have gone out with a fricking bang that shook the world, and it was more like a whimper." Michael Anthony on his Van Halen regret
Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony wishes it had ended differently
Former Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony says he has just one regret from his decades-long career in music.
Anthony, 70, was Van Halen's longest serving bassist – holding down the role from 1974 to 2006 and appearing on the band's first 11 albums.
The band's figurehead and iconic guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died from cancer in 2020 at the age of 65. And with his passing, any chance of the various former members coming together to send Van Halen off with a bang disappeared.
That, says Anthony, is a major regret.
He tells Get on the Bus: "The only regret that I have is how things, unfortunately, turned out for Van Halen. It should have gone out with a fricking bang that shook the world, and it was more like a whimper, the way everything ended."
Despite life being like a "fairytale" when Van Halen were firing on all cylinders, the tensions between the members was often an insurmountable problem, Anthony explains.
And he says he and Eddie never worked it out before the guitarist's death.
Classic Rock Newsletter
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
He adds: "We had some issues, and I'm sure that if he had not passed when he did that we would've reconciled or we would've really calmed all that stuff down, because I did hear, and I've talked to Wolfgang about it, that they were planning on coming to all of us and putting together a big reunion tour with all of us.
"And at that point in Ed's life, I think he was a little bit more, like, 'Hey, the past is the past. Water under the bridge. But, unfortunately, it was not to be."
Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, replaced Anthony in the band and has since gone on the have success with his Mammoth project – while resisting calls from some fans to perform Van Halen songs.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.