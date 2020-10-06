Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

Legendary Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65. His death follows a long battle with cancer, with the news confirmed in a statement from his son, Wolfgang.

The full statement reads: "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Born in Amsterdam in 1955, Eddie and his drummer brother Alex moved to Pasadena, California, with their parents in the early 60s. They formed the band that would transform into Van Halen in 1972, with the lineup completed in 1974 by vocalist David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony.

Van Halen released their self-titled debut album in 1978. The album would revolutionise rock music, redefining what it meant to be a guitarist – Eddie's innovative two-handed ‘tapping’ technique made him the most influential guitarist since Jimi Hendrix – and providing a template for thousands of musicians to follow.

"I tried playing exactly like some people but I just couldn’t,” Eddie said. “I think that’s how my style developed. Out of the mere fact I couldn’t play like someone else. I had to do something. I had to come up with something myself. I always still look at myself like a kid looking at these guys like they’re big. I just don’t look at myself as equal to them.”

With frontman Roth as cheerleader, the band seemed hellbent on bringing some showbiz back to to rock’n’roll, pumping an entire genre with helium in order for it to fly. Van Halen became America’s favourite party band, their high-octane turbo-pop songs the soundtrack to the ‘me’ decade.

When Roth left the band in 1985 some of the magic went with him, even if his replacement, Sammy Hagar, was a better singer. Even then, the new-look ‘Van Hagar’ proved just as successful as the former model, and Eddie Van Halen remained an innovative, inspirational force.

The band slowed down over time, and 2012's A Different Kind of Truth – which saw Roth's return and Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen take over from Michael Anthony on bass – is the only album the band released this century.

This story is developing and is currently being updated.