"I'm rediscovering songs I have written and sung over the years." Justin Hayward announces UK tour for March 2024

Guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward, billed as 'The Voice Of The Moody Blues, has announced that he will tour the UK throughout March 2024. The Harmony tour kicks off in Swansea and concludes in Darlington, with a show at London's Cadogan Hall on March 22.

“It’s always a privilege and a joy to be invited to play in the UK," says Hayward. "I'm rediscovering songs I have written and sung over the years - some that I only lived with for a few days while they were being recorded. Now, I have a chance to experience the feelings that they gave me then, every night on stage, as well as including in our set the favourites that have been milestones on my musical journey. I'm joined by the ‘guitar genius’ that is Mike Dawes, along with Julie Ragins and Karmen Gould, two of the brightest talents in music."

Justin Hayward March 2024 tour dates:

Mar 12: Swansea Grand Theatre

Mar 13: Weymouth Pavilion

Mar 14: Truro Hall for Cornwall

Mar 16: Reading Hexagon

Mar 17: Birmingham Town Hall

Mar 18: Northampton Derngate

Mar 19: Bury St Edmunds Apex Theatre

Mar 21: Basingstoke Anvil

Mar 22: London Cadogan Hall

Mar 24: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Mar 25: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Mar 26: Darlington Hippodrome

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 1 direct from venues.