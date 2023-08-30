"I'm rediscovering songs I have written and sung over the years." Justin Hayward announces UK tour for March 2024

Guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward, billed as 'The Voice Of The Moody Blues, has announced that he will tour the UK throughout March 2024. The Harmony tour kicks off in Swansea and concludes in Darlington, with a show at London's Cadogan Hall on March 22.
“It’s always a privilege and a joy to be invited to play in the UK," says Hayward. "I'm rediscovering songs I have written and sung over the years - some that I only lived with for a few days while they were being recorded. Now, I have a chance to experience the feelings that they gave me then, every night on stage, as well as including in our set the favourites that have been milestones on my musical journey. I'm joined by the ‘guitar genius’ that is Mike Dawes, along with Julie Ragins and Karmen Gould, two of the brightest talents in music."
Justin Hayward March 2024 tour dates:
Mar 12: Swansea Grand Theatre
Mar 13: Weymouth Pavilion
Mar 14: Truro Hall for Cornwall
Mar 16: Reading Hexagon
Mar 17: Birmingham Town Hall
Mar 18: Northampton Derngate
Mar 19: Bury St Edmunds Apex Theatre
Mar 21: Basingstoke Anvil
Mar 22: London Cadogan Hall
Mar 24: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Mar 25: New Brighton Floral Pavilion
Mar 26: Darlington Hippodrome
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 1 direct from venues.