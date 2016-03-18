Ihsahn streams Pressure

Ihsahn has made his track Pressure available to stream.

It’s taken from his upcoming album Arktis, released on April 8 via Candlelight Records.

The Emperor frontman previously said of the album: “My focus for this album was to write within more traditional song structures and still give each song a strong individual identity, be that through a re-occurring melody, a chorus, sound design or the good, old guitar riff.

“I also wanted to explore this on the production side, blending organic rock sounds with more modern expressions.”

Ihsahn Arktis tracklist