Ignite release This Is A War video

Ignite have released a video for their track This Is A War.

The song features on the Californian outfit’s latest album A War Against You, out on January 8 via Century Media. It’ll be their first full-length release since 2006’s Our Darkest Days.

And guitarist Brian Balchack has credited producer Cameron Webb, who was also behind the desk on their last release, with driving the band forward on the new album.

He says: “Going into this, we all had expectations of how we wanted this record to sound – it was all based on our previous record.

“But the first day, just talking about guitar tones and drum sounds, Cameron had things he wanted to do completely differently from what we did on Our Darkest Days. That inspired all of us to change things up.”

Ignite will head out on the road next month in support of the record, which is available for pre-order.

A War Against You tracklist

Begin Again Nothing Can Stop Me This Is A War Oh No Not Again Alive You Saved Me Rise Up Where I’m From The Suffering How Is This Progress? You Lie Descend Work

Jan 08: West Hollywood The Roxy Theatre, CA

Jan 09: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jan 13: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jan 14: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Jan 15: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Jan 16: Oberhausen Tubinenhalle, Germany

Jan 17: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Jan 18: Paris Gibus, France

Jan 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jan 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jan 21: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jan 22: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jan 23: Dresden Eventwerk, Germany

Jan 24: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Jan 26: London Underworld, UK

Jan 28: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Jan 29: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary