Ignite reveal War details

Ignite have revealed the artwork and tracklist for upcoming album A War Against You – their first release since 2006’s Our Darkest Days.

It’s set for launch on January 8 after being produced by Cameron Webb, also known for his work with Motorhead, Alkaline Trio, Pennywise and others.

Label Century Media say: “The lyrical themes covered by frontman Zoli Teglas include bullying, the trappings and pitfalls of what some call the progress of today’s world, and the mass media and its filtered information that he feels is moulded to suit eco-political goals for the occupation of natural resources to the oppression of peoples.

“Zoli also hits upon topics such as racism and prejudice in America, and the insanity of war told to him from the stories of hardship and perseverance of his immigrant family while making their journey west through war-torn Europe, finally ending up in Los Angeles, California.”

A War Against You will be available for pre-order from December 4. Ignite tour Europe in January.

Tracklist