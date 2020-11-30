If you always wanted a coffee maker with added WiFi, we've got an essential Cyber Monday deal for you

Okay, so you've got your work from home set up perfected – or, almost perfected. The only thing missing is something to fill that barista-shaped hole in your life. You've tried misspelling your name on your own coffee cup, but it's not quite cutting it; you need something to give you the thrill of a professionally-brewed cup o' joe.

That's where the Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker comes in. Currently going for a mere $229 at Best Buy, which is a considerable $120.99 off the asking price, you best believe this coffee maker is at the top of its game. It comes with WiFi enabled – yes, you heard that right – meaning you can connect to the machine through the SmartHQ app and also "voice-to-brew" with Alexa and Google Home. It also brews 10 cups at a time which, y'know, is probably as much as you'll need in a day.

There are precision temperature controls and select brew settings meaning you can have your drink exactly as you like it. Which probably actually makes it a step *up* from your old office coffee shop.

Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker: $349.99 , $229.99, save $120

Get a great saving on a coffee machine and add a gorgeous-looking appliance to your kitchen with this Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Cafe. This coffee maker is also WiFi enabled, which means you can control it with an app or your smart assistant. If style is just as important to you as great coffee, this big Cyber Monday deal is a no-brainer.

