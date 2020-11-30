If you always wanted a coffee maker with added WiFi, we've got an essential Cyber Monday deal for you

Okay, so you've got your work from home set up perfected – or, almost perfected. The only thing missing is something to fill that barista-shaped hole in your life. You've tried misspelling your name on your own coffee cup, but it's not quite cutting it; you need something to give you the thrill of a professionally-brewed cup o' joe.
That's where the Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker comes in. Currently going for a mere $229 at Best Buy, which is a considerable $120.99 off the asking price, you best believe this coffee maker is at the top of its game. It comes with WiFi enabled – yes, you heard that right – meaning you can connect to the machine through the SmartHQ app and also "voice-to-brew" with Alexa and Google Home. It also brews 10 cups at a time which, y'know, is probably as much as you'll need in a day.
There are precision temperature controls and select brew settings meaning you can have your drink exactly as you like it. Which probably actually makes it a step *up* from your old office coffee shop.
Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker:
$349.99, $229.99, save $120
Get a great saving on a coffee machine and add a gorgeous-looking appliance to your kitchen with this Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Cafe. This coffee maker is also WiFi enabled, which means you can control it with an app or your smart assistant. If style is just as important to you as great coffee, this big Cyber Monday deal is a no-brainer.
View Deal
The best Cyber Monday music deals live now (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Cyber Monday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get bargain prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in their Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the big Cyber Monday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets
The best Cyber Monday music deals live now (US)
- Amazon (US) | Shop all music deals at Amazon
- Best Buy | TVs, watches, smartphones and more in the big sale
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Guitar Center | Super cheap guitars, drums & more
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Sweetwater | Save up to 60% off loads of musical instruments
- Target | Explore Cyber Monday savings on practically everything!
- Walmart | Shop all Cyber Monday music deals at Walmart