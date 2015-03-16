Idlewild rope in movie star pal Baruchel

Idlewild have called on actor and longtime fan of the band Jay Baruchel to star in the video for their next single.

The Robocop, This Is The End and How To Train Your Dragon star will appear in the promo for Every Little Means Trust, which is out on April 27 via Empty Words.

After discovering the Canadian was a fan, the band invited him to Scotland to film for their first music video in more than eight years.

Baruchel says: “Idlewild have been the soundtrack of my life since I first heard them in Bristol when I was 19. I was lucky enough to be near the radio when You Held The World In Your Arms came on and it was epic and anthemic and that was it.

“It was like hearing a favourite band that I’d somehow never heard before. At turns, violent and melancholy and crystalline and triumphant. I very quickly fell down the rabbit hole of melody, intention, and poetry that is Idlewild’s art.

“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement. I am proud and honoured and kind of still floored that I get to be a part of their work in any way whatsoever.”

The video will be shot in the Highlands by director Oscar Sansom, and the band are excited to have Jay involved.

Singer Roddy Woomble says: “We were delighted to find out that Jay was such a big fan of the group. It is always nice to know that your work is appreciated. The fact that he’s also been so generous with his time by agreeing to come to Scotland and appear in the video was wonderful. He is a very talented and interesting actor.”

Idlewild last year ended their five year hiatus and released their new album Everything Ever Written in February.