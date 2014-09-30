Idlewild back to work after 5-year hiatus

Scottish rockers Idlewild have announced their comeback after a five-year hiatus.
And the band have confirmed a run of acoustic shows around the UK starting this week, mainly in the Scottish Highlands and Islands.
Frontman Roddy Woomble is joined by guitarist Rod Jones and drummer Colin Newton, as well as new members Luciano Rossi on keyboards and Andrew Mitchell on bass.
Formed in 1995, Idlewild’s most recent album was 2009’s Post Electric Blues.
The band will formally announce their comeback on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6Music show on November 3.
Idlewild UK acoustic dates 2014
- Oct 03: Tobermory, Isle of Mull An Tobar * Oct 04: Tobermory, Isle of Mull, An Tobar * Oct 05: Duart Castle, Isle of Mull * Oct 06: Sleat, Isle of Skye, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig * Oct 07: Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, An Lanntair * Oct 09: Ullapool, Arch Inn * Oct 10: Stathpeffer Pavillion * Oct 11: Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Arts Theatre * Oct 13: Findhorn Universal Hall * Oct 14: Aviemore Old Bridge Inn * Oct 15: Banchory Woodend Barn * Oct 16: Birnam Arts Centre * Oct 17: Musicport Festival, Whitby Pavilion