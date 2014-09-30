Idlewild back to work after 5-year hiatus

Scottish rockers Idlewild have announced their comeback after a five-year hiatus.

And the band have confirmed a run of acoustic shows around the UK starting this week, mainly in the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

Frontman Roddy Woomble is joined by guitarist Rod Jones and drummer Colin Newton, as well as new members Luciano Rossi on keyboards and Andrew Mitchell on bass.

Formed in 1995, Idlewild’s most recent album was 2009’s Post Electric Blues.

The band will formally announce their comeback on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6Music show on November 3.

Idlewild UK acoustic dates 2014