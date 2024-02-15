Post-punk idols Idles have launched a video for Grace, one of the highlights of their new album TANGK, and eagle-eyed viewers may spot some similarity to the video for Coldplay's 2000 breakthrough hit Yellow.

In the original Yellow video, the then-23-year-old Chris Martin lip-syncs while walking along a deserted, windswept beach, as night turns to day. And in the new video for Grace, the same 23-year-old Chris Martin lip-syncs while walking along along that very same stretch of shore, leaving us to ask: What particular brand of devilry is this?

As is increasingly going to be the case, the answer lies within the realm of artificial intelligence. The concept for the video came to Idles frontman Joe Talbot in a dream, and Chris Martin gave his permission for the original footage to be used, before spending time in front of a video camera in order to train the AI software so that the artificially generated lip syncing would look more realistic.

TANGK is set for release this Friday via Partisan, and finds the group revealing their more tender, emotional side. However, Talbot is eager to point out that this should not be interpreted as any sign that the band's renowned aggression is on the wane. “The most powerful fucking human beings on earth are ballet dancers," he tells MOJO, "because it takes strength to move slowly and open yourself up to the world."

Idles's tour in support of TANGK will spend much of 2024 criss-crossing the Atlantic. Full dates below.

Feb 15: Kingston Upon Thames Pryzm, UK

Feb 16: London Electric Brixton, UK

Feb 17: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Feb 29: Porto Super Bock Arehna, Portugal

Mar 01: Madrid Wizinik, Spain

Mar 02: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 05: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 07: Paris Zenith, France

Mar 08: Amsterdam Afas, Netherlands

Mar 09: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 11: Prague Sasazu, Czech Republic

Mar 12: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 14: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Mar 15: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Mar 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 18: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Mar 19: Copenhagen Kb Hallen, Denmark

Mar 21: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Mar 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 23: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 02: Vancouver PNE Forum, BC, Canada

May 03: Vancouver PNE Forum, BC, Canada

May 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

May 05: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

May 07: Seattle Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

May 08: Seattle Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

May 10: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 11: San Francisco Warfield, CA

May 13: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

May 14: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

May 18: Denver Mission Ballroomm CO

May 21: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

May 22: Houston White Oak Music Hall Lawn, TX

May 23: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Jun 10: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Jun 11: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Jun 13: New Orleans Fillmore New Orleans, LA

Jul 12: Cardiff Castle, UK

Jul 13: Halifax Piece Hall, UK

Jul 20: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jul 21: Bude Wyldes, UK

Sep 14: Asheville Rabbit Rabbit, NC

Sep 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Sep 18: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 20: Toronto Coca-Cola Coliseum, ON, Canada

Sep 21: Treal Mtelus, QC, Canada

Sep 22: Treal Mtelus, QC, Canada

Sep 24: Boston Roadrunner Boston, MA

Sep 27: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Nov 16: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Nov 17: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Nov 19: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 20: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 23: Glasgow Ovo Hydro, UK

Nov 24: Newcastle Upon Tyne City Hall, UK

Nov 25: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 03: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 06: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 07: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Dec 08: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Tickets are on sale now.