Idles channel creepy Slipknot vibes in the unsettling video for Stockholm Syndrome

Idles have released a disturbing and unnerving video for new single Stockholm Syndrome, and one might be forgiven for thinking that the Bristol punks have been channelling the spirit of Slipknot for the promo clip.

The video, directed by Idles guitarist Lee Kiernan and Charlotte Gosch sees a pair of children stumbling upon a bizarre gathering where writhing figures in masks black overalls are passing pink 'rocks' from hand to hand, and are drawn into the ritual.

The video is intended as a commentary on the dehumanising nature of capitalism, it seems.

"The initial idea of the video was to try and visualise the monotony hell of having to work to survive and how the ‘machine’ eventually engulfs you and strips you of your freedoms," Gosch and Kiernan explain.

"But we wanted to achieve this in a metaphorical way that kept the meaning as open as possible. So it becomes rather a visual representation that can be read in many different ways.

"The process of making the video was very fulfilling for the both of us as we were able to physically create what we were imagining. Both the masks and shapes were handmade and painted by ourselves and friends.



“Working with our DOP Rob French we were also able to realise the long shots of each verse and the opening scene of the dancers. We both love the exhaustive and immediate feeling that a long shot can convey, like in Gus Van Sant’s Gerry, which we referenced quite literally.”

Watch the video below:

Stockholm Syndrome is taken from the band's 2021 album Crawler.



Idles play the All Points East festival in London with Gorillaz and Turnstile on August 19.