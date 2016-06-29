Trending

Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton will always play the blues

By Metal Hammer  

Guitarist Mark Morton admits he lets his blues influence creep in "as much as possible" when writing Lamb Of God material

(Image: © Getty)

Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton says he’s a blues guitar player “100%” – that just happens to be in a metal band.

The lead guitarist says his blues influence helps set the band apart from their peers when he’s writing new material – and he tries to incorporate it as much as possible in their music.

He tells Ultimate Guitar: “I’m a blues guitar player 100% – I just happen to be in a metal band. And I happened to learn how to play metal when I was in my teens and 20s because I was fascinated by the music, and I still love the music.

“But ultimately when I play for recreation or by myself, what’s coming out of me is typically blues. That’s just the kind of player I am – but I don’t think it’s that easy a formula.

He continues: “You can hear it in songs like Ghost Walking, Erase This and even Redneck. A lot of songs that we’ve put together over time have that blues influence in it and I think a good part of that comes from me.

“But I also understand metal for what it is and I don’t ever want to be bashing the genre. It’s given me a place to call home and a canvas to write songs, play with really talented people and make music that people like listening to.

“I’ll always have a deep love for heavy metal.”

Lamb Of God will play Gwar’s annual Gwar-B-Q event in Richmond, Virginia, in August. They’ve also scheduled dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan later this year.

Lamb Of God tour dates 2016

Aug 20: Richmond Gwar, VA
Oct 26: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
Oct 28: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 29: Sydney Olumpic Park Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
Oct 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Nov 01: Adelaide HQ Nightclub, Australia
Nov 03: Fremantle Metropolis Fremantle, Australia
Nov 06: Mihama Ward Chiba Prefecture, Japan

