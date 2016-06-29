Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton will always play the blues

Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton says he’s a blues guitar player “100%” – that just happens to be in a metal band.

The lead guitarist says his blues influence helps set the band apart from their peers when he’s writing new material – and he tries to incorporate it as much as possible in their music.

He tells Ultimate Guitar: “I’m a blues guitar player 100% – I just happen to be in a metal band. And I happened to learn how to play metal when I was in my teens and 20s because I was fascinated by the music, and I still love the music.

“But ultimately when I play for recreation or by myself, what’s coming out of me is typically blues. That’s just the kind of player I am – but I don’t think it’s that easy a formula.

He continues: “You can hear it in songs like Ghost Walking, Erase This and even Redneck. A lot of songs that we’ve put together over time have that blues influence in it and I think a good part of that comes from me.

“But I also understand metal for what it is and I don’t ever want to be bashing the genre. It’s given me a place to call home and a canvas to write songs, play with really talented people and make music that people like listening to.

“I’ll always have a deep love for heavy metal.”

Lamb Of God will play Gwar’s annual Gwar-B-Q event in Richmond, Virginia, in August. They’ve also scheduled dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan later this year.

Aug 20: Richmond Gwar, VA

Oct 26: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Oct 28: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 29: Sydney Olumpic Park Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Oct 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 01: Adelaide HQ Nightclub, Australia

Nov 03: Fremantle Metropolis Fremantle, Australia

Nov 06: Mihama Ward Chiba Prefecture, Japan

