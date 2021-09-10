Ice Nine Kills enlist New Years Day's Ash Costello into the army of the undead

Boston, Massachusetts’ fast-rising ‘Slashercore’ crew, Ice Nine Kills have just released a new single and video,Rainy Day, taken from the band’s forthcoming second album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, which is out on October 15 via Fearless Records.

The video was premiered last Wednesday, September 8, for 150 fans at a special “immersive cinema experience” event hosted at the Everyman Screen On The Green cinema in Angel, London.

The Rainy Day track and video takes its inspiration from the legendary Resident Evil franchise, features New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello alongside horror stars Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects, House Of 1000 Corpses) and Ricky Dean Logan (Freddy's Dead, Seinfeld, Back To The Future II) Ash Costello (New Years Day), as well as James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, who created the Dead Meat James Kill Count Youtube series.

“In the latest slice from our upcoming album, Welcome To Horrorwood,” says Ice Nine Kills frontman, Spencer Charnas we pay tribute to the zombified world of Resident Evil. Brutal and bouncy, Rainy Day takes you on an intense journey to find what’s really creeping in the dark…”

The band also also released their latest ‘Nightmare On The Ninth’ merch capsule in conjunction with the new track and video. All items are available for a limited time.

Rainy Day is the third part of a video series, following Assault & Batteries and Hip To Be Scared, which have garnered 5.3 million streams and 2.32 million views on Youtube between them.

The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, is released on October 15 via Fearless Records