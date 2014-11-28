Ian Anderson, Pendragon for Ramblin’ Man Fair

Ian Anderson, Pendragon, Riverside, The Pineapple Thief and Messenger have been added to the bill for the first Ramblin’ Man Fair.

They’ll join Prog Stage headline acts Camel and Marillion at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on the weekend of July 25-26 next year.

Anderson has confirmed he’ll deliver a set of Jethro Tull classics at the two-day event, created in association with Prog and TeamRock. He says: “Oh what fun it is to ride like a Ramblin’ Man to the far corners of Darkest Kent, to play once again with the support and organisation of TeamRock, Prog and those other fine publications to delight the discerning music fan. See you there – don’t forget to pack the brolly and the gum boots.”

TPT mainman Bruce Soord adds: “The band can’t wait to get on stage for this wonderful festival and join such a fantastic lineup. Sharing the same stage as Camel is something particularly special. Live music – rock and progressive – is very much alive and well thanks to Ramblin’ Man! Looking forward to rocking our brand new set for you all.”

More prog acts will be announced soon. The festival also features a Classic Rock Stage, to be headlined by Greg Allman and the Scorpions. The aim of the festival is to satisfy the Ramblin’ Man and Woman in us all by offering great music, fine beer, great food and the best of times. The main stages will be accompanied with country and blues platforms, gourmet food, beer festival, spoken-word stage and music cinema plus luxury accommodation and camping.

Early bird day tickets go on sale today via Ticketmaster, priced £55 plus booking fee, or £95 plus booking fee for VIP day admission. General admission costs £99 plus booking fee while VIP general admission is £180 plus booking fee. Find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.