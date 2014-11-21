Ramblin' Man accommodation details revealed

Ramblin’ Man Fair, the new festival set up The Rock Collective and TeamRock, has announce the first of its accommodation packages — a variety of options including Glamping and Hotel packages. Off-site camping details will be announced soon.

The festival takes place at Mote Park, near Maidstone in Kent, on July 25 & 26 2015, a features the only UK shows of the year from both The Scorpions and Gregg Allman, plus festival exclusives from Camel and Marillion. More artists will be announced soon.

Glamping at the Ranch accommodation packages are available for three nights (Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July 2015) and are situated in an area of Mote Park a few minutes walk away from the entertainment arenas. Glamping at the Ranch will include on-site parking, toilets, showers, gourmet food offerings and late night entertainment at The Ranch Bar. Other glamping options include Podpads, Bell Tents, Yurts, Tipi’s and Airstreams.

The festival has teamed up with a variety of Hotels within the area to offer two or three nights accommodation. Partners are Hilton Maidstone, Holiday Inn Maidstone Sevenoaks, Bridgewood Manor Hotel, The Spa Hotel Royal Tunbridge Wells, and Brands Hatch Thistle. All hotel packages include a choice of twin or double room, a pair of weekend tickets, and scheduled transfer to Mote Park.

**All accommodation details are available on the Ramvlin’ Man website. Tickets are on sale now. **

Weekend tickets are also available from Ticketmaster.

Early Bird General Admission weekend tickets are £99.00 plus £9.99 booking fee, while Early Bird VIP Admission weekend tickets are £180.00 plus £15 Booking Fee. Those buying these tickets will have the opportunity to become members of the festival’s Founders Club.

All weekend tickets for Ramblin’ Man Fair include six month’s membership to TeamRock+. This provides online access via Teamrock.com to complete current issue magazine content for Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, plus bonus content including archive articles going back 30 years.