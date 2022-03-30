Iamthemorning announce intimate charity gig

Iamthemorning will perform as a duo at London's Servant Jazz Quarters on April 12

Russian chamber prog duo Iamthemorning have announced a one off special charity gig in support of peace.

Marjana Semkina and Gleb Kolyadin will perform as a duo at the Servant Jazz Quarters venue in Dalston, North  London on April 12 to raise money for charity. Although not yet specified, Semkina has been outspoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on social media.

"Here's a very short notice, the pair say in a statement. "We're hoping to play a very special intimate duo show in a lovely jazz club on April 12. It's a charity gig so we hope to see as many of you there as possible - all profits are going to very important causes (i'll tell you all about it - we've got lots to talk about after all this time, it seems!).

"We're still waiting for Gleb's visa to be approved, the processing times are currently quite heartbreaking, that's why we waited for a long time before announcing. If somehow he won't make it in time, we'll just move this show to later in the year, with all tickets still valid. The amount of tickets is very limited too."

The pair are currently working on a new Iamthemorning album.

Get tickets.

