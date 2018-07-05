Hyvmine premiere stunning new single Feather Bed

Hyvmine - Fight Or Flight 1. Coupe De Grace

2. The Epicoustic

3. Feather Bed

Hyvmine have premiered their brand new single Feather Bed exclusively with Prog.

The song will feature on the trio of Al and Chris Joseph and Alon Mei-Tal’s new three-track EP Fight Or Flight, which is set to arrive on July 13 via Seek And Strike/Sony Music.

Al says: “Chris is an excellent electronic composer. He and I have this new found process when writing original music where he just writes electronic music and I arrange progressive metal over and throughout it.

“It’s amazing what we’ve come up with privately over the last year or so. This song also allowed my to extend my range and colour as a vocalist. Can’t wait to see what else we come up with!”

Al continues: “What I liked most about this project was that each member had a chance to fully step up and jumpstart the song, so each song has a different flavour of which it was ultimately up to myself to arrange and craft the songs to their final stages.

“This process allowed our songs to mature a step further as we continue to define our sound.

"Writing this way also inspired me as a singer to experiment with my voice. It was great finally getting a chance to try different tones from section to section, giving each part of the song a different and powerful delivery.

“I was able to call upon my main vocal influences, as well as my main guitar influences a bit more.”

Hyvmine released their last album Earthquake in 2017.