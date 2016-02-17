Hypno5e stream Abstract Line album in full

Hypno5e have made their upcoming third album available to stream in its entirety with TeamRock.

The French cinematic metal outfit release Shores Of The Abstract Line on February 19 (Friday) via Pelagic Records, but it can be heard in full below.

They previously streamed the tracks North Shore: The Abstract Line and In Our Deaf Lands.

Hypno5e tell TeamRock: “When we first started writing Shores Of The Abstract Line, we never thought that it would take so long to come out.

“We’ve had one hell of a ride getting to this point – a few ups like our hugely successful crowdfunding campaign - but a lot of downs like the never-ending studio delays that almost buried this record in a fresh grave.

“We are so happy that it’s finally going to see the light of day. Every song has a price and every record has a sacrifice – this one is ours.”

HYPNO5E SHORES OF THE ABSTRACT LINE TRACKLIST