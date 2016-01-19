Hypno5e stream North Shore

Hypno5e have made their track North Shore: The Abstract Line available to stream with TeamRock.

The song is taken from the French cinematic metal outfit’s upcoming third album Shores Of The Abstract Line, released on February 19 via Pelagic Records. The album is said to explore “in greater depth the philosophical landscapes crafted by the band on their first two albums.”

Vocalist Emmanuel Jessua tells TeamRock: “The album Shores Of The Abstract Line tells the story of a journey on an imaginary island that consists of five different shores.

“Each shore is represented by a song, though some of these songs are actually split in two. We follow a protagonist that travels these different shores. Every shore tells us a different memory the character holds.

“But as the island is a circle, the walk the character takes, is a condemned one, as he has to start over and over again – just like Camus’ Sisyphus. Shores Of The Abstract Line is meant to represent the inner cartography of the character that was developed throughout the two previous albums. Each shore is a fragment of a past forgone that the character crosses.

He adds: “The North Shore is divided into two parts: The Abstract Line and Sea Made of Crosses. This line is the last path on his travel, before his journey seems to end. The Abstract Line links together the Northern and the Southern shore, creating an inner path between life and death - infinite rebirth.

“In so doing we explore the memory’s different shores, conscious of that we can never relive what has been lived. It is the dust of the memory we stamp upon one last time, but our steps leaving no trace at all. Our path leads to the sea of crosses, where the journey ends and from where we can never come back.”

Hypno5e previously streamed the the 13-minute track In Our Deaf Lands. The album is available to pre-order.

HYPNO5E SHORES OF THE ABSTRACT LINE TRACKLIST