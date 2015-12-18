Hypno5e stream In Our Deaf Lands

Hypno5e have released a stream of a track taken their upcoming third album.

The French outfit release Shores Of The Abstract Line on February 19 via Pelagic Records and the 13-minute track In Our Deaf Lands can be heard below.

Singer Emmanuel Jessua says: “The album is confident and uncertain, excited and depressed. This dichotomy is one of the band’s leitmotivs, that’s how we get all those highs and lows successively, just like in our actual lives. We play bipolar music.”

Shores Of The Abstract Line is available to pre-order now and comes as a 2LP in a gatefold jacket and in a cross-shaped CD digipak printed with metallic inks.

HYPNO5E SHORES OF THE ABSTRACT LINE TRACKLIST