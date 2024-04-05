How to watch Wrestlemania 40: The WWE Universal Championship is on the line this weekend - don’t miss out

By Scott Munro
published

Wrestlemania 40 will see stars including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky compete - and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s how you can watch all the action

(Image credit: Getty Images/Icon Sportswire 1993695198)
Jump To:
Wrestlemania 40

Date and time: Wrestlemania 40 will be broadcast live from Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, from 7pm ET/4pm 4PT/Midnight BST on Saturday, April 6 & Sunday, April 7
Watch in the US: Peacock TV
 Watch in the UK: TNT Sports Box Office
• Rest of the world:  WWE Network

Wrestlemania 40 will hit our screens this weekend for two nights of epic action which includes defending champion Roman Reigns taking on 2024 Royal Rumble victor Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title.

It’s just one of the many highlights from the massive Philadelphia XL event which will be held on April 6 & 7 - and it’ll be available to watch through a variety of streaming services: on Peacock TV in the US, through the WWE Network around the world and on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK.

Louder’s executive editor and massive wrestling fan Merlin Alderslade says: "Every Wrestlemania feels like a big deal. Any time The Rock shows up knocks it up a notch. The fact the Final Boss is putting out some of the best work of his career right now, however, has genuinely made this one of the best Mania builds of the modern era, bringing an extra urgency to the story of Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story and capturing the big one.

"And there's plenty more to get excited about. From Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's box office face-off to the bound-to-be off the chain tag team championship ladder match. There's also Sami Zayn's attempts to finally dethrone Gunther, to Logan Paul having to work double duty to protect his US Championship from Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. It looks like a Mania with zero toilet breaks. Time to get hyped."

How to watch Wrestlemania 40 in the US

Wrestlemania 40 will be broadcast live from Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, from 7pm ET/4pm 4PT on Saturday, April 6 & Sunday, April 7 on Peacock TV. It'll also be available to watch if you have a premium subscription to the WWE Network.

How to watch Wrestlemania 40 everywhere else

All the evening's action on both nights will be available in the UK through a one-off payment of £19.99 on TNT Sport Box Office. The action starts from midnight on both nights.

Both nights will also be available watch live around the world through a premium subscription to the WWE Network.

Wrestlemania 40: Line-up

SATURDAY, APRIL 6


Tag team match: The Rock and Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's world championship: Rhea Ripley v Becky Lynch

WWE intercontinental championship: Gunther v Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

Six-pack ladder match for the undisputed WWE tag team championships: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest) v Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) v DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) v New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) v New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Undisputed WWE universal championship: Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes

World heavyweight championship: Seth Rollins v Drew McIntyre

WWE women's championship: Ivo Sky v Bayley

US championship: Logan Paul v Randy Orton v Kevin Owens

LA Knight v AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) v The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

