“How beautiful life can be when a band plays so easily" Focus will release album number 12 in July

Dutch prog legends Focus have announced that they will release their latest studio album, Focus 12, through Spirit of Unicorn Music on May 5. it is the band;s first new studio recording for six years.

The ten-track Focus 12, which comes housed in a gatefold sleeve designed by cover art legend Roger Dean, has been produced by guitarist Menno Gootjes and bassist Udo Pannekeet at at Widdeloord Studios and Wedgeview Studios, in the band's native Netherlands. The pair also contribute two compositions on the album, while in a first for the band, Focus 12 features a completely improvised piece of music

“Thanks Pierre, Udo and Menno for so much musical passion," says band founder and leader Thijs Van Leer. “How beautiful life can be when a band plays so easily and so together."

Focus will join up with the new-look new Asia line-up featuring keyboard player Geoff Downes John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and newcomer Harry Whitley on their Heat Of The Moment North American tour in July, which also features Curved Air and former Wishbine Ash man Martin Turner.

Pre-order Focus 12.

(Image credit: Spirit Of Unicorn Music)

Focus: Focus 12

1. Fjord Focus

2. Focus 13

3. Béla

4. Meta Indefinita

5. All Aboard

6. Born To Be You

7. Nura

8. Bowie

9. Positano

10. Gaia