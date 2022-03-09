House Of Progression announces That Joe Payne live at the 299 in October

Much-loved London prog promoter House Of Progression resurfaces with That Joe Payne show at London's 229 venue

That Joe Payne
Much-loved London prog promoter House Of Progression has announced their first gig for several years, with a full band show from That Joe Payne at London's 229 venue on October 6. Support comes from Dec Burke.

"After two years of anxiety, loss and lots of what the hell is going to happen, we have a live show," announces HoP mainman Jon 'Twang' Patrick. "The doors to the House of Progression have been unbarred with a crowbar. The doors have been sprayed with enough WD40 to ensure a smooth and gliding entrance."

"If this pandemic has taught me anything, it's that I live to perform," adds Payne. "So, having that taken away from me has made me value live music more than ever! It's felt like forever since I've been able to bring a full band show to London, and I'm delighted to be teaming up with House of Progression again for what promises to be a memorable night of music, much of it fresh and unreleased! We're even working on a new light show to go with it, which should make this all the more interesting to watch. It's gonna be a fun evening, that's for sure!"

Dec Burke released his second solo album, Life In Two Dimensions, late last year. He recently announced that Darwin's Radio would reform for a new album later this year.

Tickets for the 229 show cost £22.40, with no additional booking fee.

Get tickets.

