House Of Marley add to their audio range with new Redemption ANC 2 earbuds

The Redemption ANC 2 True Wireless Earbuds are the latest product in the House Of Marley range - and there's now also a dedicated app so you can fine-tune your listening experience

House Of Marley Redemption ANC 2 True Wireless Earbuds
(Image credit: House Of Marley)

House Of Marley – the audio firm created in collaboration with the family of Bob Marley – have launched a new pair of wood-finished earbuds.

The Redemption ANC 2 True Wireless Earbuds are available to buy right now in the UK and are priced at £149.99, with a US price expected to be announced in the near future. 

Like the popular House Of Marley Stir It Up turntable and all their other products, the Redemption ANC 2 in-ear headphones have been made with the environment and sustainability in mind. They’ve been created using recycled plastic and finished in bamboo, and come in 100% plastic-free recyclable packaging.

They feature Active Noise Cancelling to block out the outside world while listening to your favourite tunes and podcasts, and can also be switched to Ambient Mode when you want to let more noise from your surroundings in. They also support wireless charging and have IPX5 tech meaning they’re sweat and water resistant.

House Of Marley say: “Designed for your everyday commute or daily sweat session, the Redemption ANC 2 offer an ergonomic fit and soft gel ear tips for music lovers on the move. Choose from three sizes of included ear tips to find the perfect fit.”

In addition, House Of Marley have created an app for iOS and Android which allows you to pair up the Redemption ANC 2 True Wireless Earbuds, adjust the EQ settlings, access user guides and enable firmware updates.

To find out more about House Of Marley's support for global reforestation and ocean preservation in conjunction with One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation, visit the Project Marley website.

House Of Marley Redemption ANC2 True Wireless Earbuds

(Image credit: House Of Marley)
House Of Marley Redemption ANC2 True Wireless Earbuds

(Image credit: House Of Marley)
House Of Marley a Redemption ANC2 True Wireless Earbuds

(Image credit: House Of Marley)

Scott Munro
Scott Munro

Scott looks after Louder’s online buyer’s guides and also scouts out the best deals for music fans from every corner of the internet. He's spent more than 25 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, writer and reviewer and joined our news desk in the summer of 2014, where he wrote extensively about rock, metal, prog and more. Scott has previous written for publications including the Daily Record, Sunday Mirror, The Herald and IGN covering everything from news and features, to video games and whisky.