House Of Marley add to their audio range with new Redemption ANC 2 earbuds

House Of Marley – the audio firm created in collaboration with the family of Bob Marley – have launched a new pair of wood-finished earbuds.

The Redemption ANC 2 True Wireless Earbuds are available to buy right now in the UK and are priced at £149.99, with a US price expected to be announced in the near future.

Like the popular House Of Marley Stir It Up turntable and all their other products, the Redemption ANC 2 in-ear headphones have been made with the environment and sustainability in mind. They’ve been created using recycled plastic and finished in bamboo, and come in 100% plastic-free recyclable packaging.

They feature Active Noise Cancelling to block out the outside world while listening to your favourite tunes and podcasts, and can also be switched to Ambient Mode when you want to let more noise from your surroundings in. They also support wireless charging and have IPX5 tech meaning they’re sweat and water resistant.

House Of Marley say: “Designed for your everyday commute or daily sweat session, the Redemption ANC 2 offer an ergonomic fit and soft gel ear tips for music lovers on the move. Choose from three sizes of included ear tips to find the perfect fit.”

In addition, House Of Marley have created an app for iOS and Android which allows you to pair up the Redemption ANC 2 True Wireless Earbuds, adjust the EQ settlings, access user guides and enable firmware updates.

To find out more about House Of Marley's support for global reforestation and ocean preservation in conjunction with One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation, visit the Project Marley website.

