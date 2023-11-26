There's so much music merchandise on sale right now this Cyber Monday at Hot Topic - check out what's in my basket

I don't know about you, but you can never have too many band tees. The more the merrier, I say - and this weekend has me eyeing up a whole new wardrobe of ones to add to my collection.

Right now, Hot Topic has a huge Cyber Monday sale on, with discounted items - some as much as 60% off - from some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including Sleep Token, Metallica, Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and so much more.

There's so many in fact, that I've compiled a list of my favourites. Don't worry though, I don't gatekeep, so be sure to check out my finds below and pop them into your basket...before I do! Maybe they'll make someone - perhaps even yourself - very happy this Christmas.

For more gift ideas, check out our Cyber Monday music deals page.

Slipknot Eyeless T-Shirt: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶2̶5̶.9̶0̶ -now $18.13

I'm seriously loving this black tee from the Iowan metal heavyweights Slipknot, featuring a weird cut-up eyeball design, inspired by their 1999 song Eyeless. Striking, unusual and metal AF, complete with the band's trademark logo at the top.

Deftones T-Shirt: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶2̶2̶.9̶0̶ - now $16.03

Whatever graphic design wizard put this together needs a raise - printed with a poster design inspired by Deftones' 2006 album Saturday Night Wrist, this tee is super smart, and now ready to take home with 30% off. As with most of Hot Topic clothing, the price depends on what size you get.

Ozzy Osbourne Xmas jumper: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶4̶6̶.9̶0̶ - now $32.83

I promise I'm not that much a holiday scrooge but...I've always found Christmas jumpers kinda tacky. That was until I discovered heavy metal ones, inspired by my favourite bands. Now I'm free to immerse myself more in the seasonal spirit without jeopardising my metal cred by having to wear some gaudy knitwear with a smug snowman's face on it. Instead, I'll probably be trying out this Ozzy Osbourne bat design for size. Much better.

Ghost Papa Emeritus sweatshirt: $̶4̶6̶.9̶0̶ - now $32.83

I'm dreaminggggg of a...Satanic Christmas. Try not to give your nan a fright when you come down the stairs on Xmas morning sporting this killer sweatshirt, featuring a demon with the head of Ghost's Papa Emeritus on the front who seems to be feeding Satan from its mammary glands. An interesting design, for sure.

Metallica Xmas sweatshirt: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶4̶6̶.9̶0̶ - now $32.83

Love Metallica's ..And Justice For All album? Don't we all. Here's the album design reworked to read ..And XXXmas For All, because Xmas is indeed for everyone. Silly and on sale!

Iron Maiden Xmas sweatshirt: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶4̶6̶.9̶0̶ - now $32.83

Another brilliant metal sweater here, featuring a snarling demonic Eddie on a jolly background of snowflakes. Take it home now with a devilishly good 30% off.

Nirvana In Utero Hoodie: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶6̶6̶.9̶0̶ - now $46.83

Grab this snuggly Nirvana hoodie, featuring the artwork of the legendary grunge trio's 1993 album In Utero, released 30 years ago this year. The album's angel has been restyled into a grid pattern on the back, re-coloured in black and white with some edgy scribbles.

Sleep Token Symbols T-Shirt: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶2̶4̶.9̶0̶ - now $17.43

Masked metallers Sleep Token have had quite the year: a critically-acclaimed album, viral hits, TikTok fame and a mass of obsessive new fans. Join the cult with your own piece of merch, now available with a wad of cash off. Treat yourself, or that Sleep Token-crazed friend.

Type O Negative T-Shirt: W̶ a̶s̶ $̶2̶4̶.9̶0̶ - now $17.43

The nights are darker, the weather colder, and I have a hankering to listen to Type O Negative: a usual habit for this time of year. Better yet, rep the legendary goth band with this spooky tee, coloured in their trademark green.