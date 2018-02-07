Hollywood Vampires announce UK tour dates

Hollywood Vampires have announced they’ll make their UK debut later this year.

The band featuring vocalist Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and actor/guitarist Johnny Depp will play four dates across the country in June, with shows planned in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

They’ll be joined by special guests The Darkness and The Damned.

Hollywood Vampires released their self-titled debut album in 2015, featuring guest appearances from Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson, Robbie Krieger, Zak Starkey, Joe Walsh and Kip Winger.

The band is named after the legendary drinking club who gathered at the Rainbow Bar on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard.

Cooper, a founding member of the original Vampires, says: “To join the club, one simply had to out drink all of the members. I would walk in on a typical night and John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon – who would usually be in a costume like a maid or a chauffeur –Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz would be there.

“The next week might be Bernie Taupin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.”

Tickets, along with Meet & Greet VIP packages, will go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 9, via AXS.

Find a list of tour dates below.

Jun 16: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jun 17: Manchester Arena

Jun 19: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Jun 20: London The SSE Arena Wembley

Hollywood Vampires: the unlikeliest, soberest supergroup ever?