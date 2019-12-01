Here’s the setlist from Slayer’s last-ever show - watch them take their final bow

Slayer took their final bow last night at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The thrash legends announced their intentions to tour one last time back in January 2018, and on Saturday night, they brought the curtain down with a blistering set packed full of fan favourites.

Opening proceedings with South Of Heaven, Slayer then launched into a further 19 tracks including Seasons In The Abyss, Jesus Saves, Chemical Warfare, Hell Awaits, Raining Blood and more, closing out their 37 year career with Reign In Blood classic Angel Of Death.

Fan-filmed footage of the end of the set can be watched below which shows Slayer saying an emotional farewell after inviting their crew onstage.

Vocalist and bassist Tom Araya tells the crowd: “I want to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious, so I thank you for sharing that time with us.

“I’m going to miss you guys, but the most important thing, I want to thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you. Goodnight. You guys be safe."

Is this the last we’ll see of Slayer, or could they continue to record at some point in the future? According to their manager Rick Sales, although their live career is over that doesn’t “mean the end of the band.”

Slayer recently released their concert film and short movie compilation The Repentless Killogy after it premiered in cinemas around the world at the start of November.

Slayer’s final setlist: The Forum, Los Angeles

1. South Of Heaven

2. Repentless

3. Postmortem

4. World Painted Blood

5. Hate Worldwide

6. War Ensemble

7. Stain Of Mind

8. Disciple

9. When The Stillness Comes

10. Born Of Fire

11. Payback

12. Seasons In The Abyss

13. Jesus Saves

14. Chemical Warfare

15. Hell Awaits

16. Dead Skin Mask

17. Show No Mercy

18. Raining Blood

19. Mandatory Suicide

20. Angel Of Death