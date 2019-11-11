Slayer manager: Final tour doesn't mean the end of the band

Slayer’s manager Rick Sales says the fact that they're about to play their last-ever show “doesn't mean the end of the band.”

The thrash giants are on their final run of live dates across the US and will bring the curtain down with two nights at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30.

But in a new interview with MassLive, Sales reports that Slayer have “always had a lot of integrity” and want to bow out on top of their game – but that doesn’t necessarily mean it's the end.

Sales says: “There are a couple of things that go on. I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn't mean the end of the band. It’s just the end of touring.

“I always thought of it as, ‘You go out on top.’ They made that decision. They're not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice.”

Last week, Slayer released their concert film and short movie compilation The Repentless Killogy after it premiered in cinemas around the world at the start of November.

It brings together the band’s performance from The Forum on August 5, 2017, with a short film starring Jason Trost, Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Jorma Taccone, Jessica Pimentel, Tyler Mane, Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams.

Described as a tale of “revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution,” The Repentless Killogy was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed Slayer’s videos for You Against You, Repentless and Pride In Prejudice.

Slayer: The Final Campaign

Nov 11: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Nov 12: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 14: Moline TaxSlayer Arena, IL

Nov 15: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Center, SD

Nov 17: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Nov 18: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Nov 20: Colorado Springs Broadmore Arena, CO

Nov 22: Billings Rimrock Arena, MT

Nov 24: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 26: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Arena, NV

Nov 29: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA