Here's a first look at Iron Maiden's brand new Stratego video

Iron Maiden have announced they'll be premiering the video for their latest single, Stratego, tonight at 8pm BST.

The single is the second to be taken from Iron Maiden's 17th studio album, Senjutsu, which was released earlier this month via Parlophone.

Accompanied by an animated video, made by Swedish Director Gustaf Holtenas, the video follows lead single The Writing On The Wall and progresses the album's Japanese theme, following its protagonists on a journey through a beautifully-rendered imagining of Ancient Japan.

Ahead of the video's launch, Classic Rock can share some exclusive stills taken from the video. Check them out below.

The single will be going live at 8pm BST, via the video link below.

It was revealed earlier today that Maiden are in a neck-and-neck race to the top of the UK album charts, battling US rapper Drake for the coveted top spot. At time of publishing there were roughly 8000 sales between the two albums, with Iron Maiden narrowly edging it. However, to ensure chart victory, Senjustu will be available to download for £4.99 via Amazon or iTunes for the next 24 hours, with discounts also being placed on many physical copies.