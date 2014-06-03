Helmet return for Betty anniversary

Helmet will end a European tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Betty album with three UK shows in October.

The dates have been added by popular demand after the band detailed a two-month trek to mark two decades since the launch of their groundbreaking third album.

Each show will see Page Hamilton and co performing the entire 14-track record from beginning to end. Hamilton admits: “I guess we learned our lesson – don’t announce a massive European tour without including UK dates… people get upset.”

Tickets for the Glasgow and Manchester shows are on sale now, while the London gig goes on sale on Thursday.

Oct 29: Glasgow Cathouse

Oct 30: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 31: London Islington Academy