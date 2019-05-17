Hellyeah release video for their brand new single Welcome Home

Hellyeah have released a video for their new single Welcome Home.

It’s the title track from their upcoming studio album, with the band previously revealing 333 from the record.

Welcome Home will be released on September 27 via Eleven Seven Music and will feature the final recordings of drummer Vinnie Paul who died in June last year at the age of 54.

Hellyeah recently recruited Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga for a special tribute concert in honour of Vinnie Paul in Las Vegas, and will head out on the road this summer.

Speaking about the decision to tour, Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders said: “While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can’t not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we’re not going on the road, we have to.

“Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn’t promote this record properly. He’d be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever… and we know that.”

Hellyeah have also revealed the full tracklist for Welcome Home, which can be pre-ordered below.

Hellyeah: Welcome Home

1. 333

2. Oh My God

3. Welcome Home

4. I’m The One

5. Black Flag Army

6. At Wick’s End

7. Perfect

8. Bury You

9. Boy

10. Sky and Water

11. Irreplacable

Hellyeah: Welcome Home

Hellyeah's brand new album features the final recordings of the late Vinnie Paul and the blistering lead tracks 333 and Welcome Home. Not to be missed.View Deal

Hellyeah 2019 US tour dates

Jul 23: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Jul 24: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 26: Silver Springs The Fillmore, MD

Jul 27: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jul 30: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Jul 31: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Aug 01: Green Bay The Green Bay Distillery, WI

Aug 03: Denver Summit, CO

Aug 04: Sturgis Iron Horse Saloon, SD

Aug 07: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 08: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Aug 10: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Aug 11: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Aug 13: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Aug 14: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Aug 16: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Aug 17: Dallas House of Blues, TX