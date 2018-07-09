Hellyeah post tribute video to Vinnie Paul

Hellyeah have posted an emotional tribute video to their late drummer Vinnie Paul who passed away on June 22 at the age of 54.

The video, which starts with a message from Vinnie himself, includes many clips of Hellyeah performing live at festivals to thousands of fans, as well as Vinnie and the band hanging out backstage.

Simply titled 'Thank you!' the soundtrack comes from the Hellyeah song of the same name.

Vinnie was laid to rest in Dallas on Sunday July 1. Former bandmate and Pantera bassist Rex Brown published a tribute to Vinnie last week.