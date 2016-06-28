Hellions detail 3rd album Opera Oblivia

Australian rockers Hellions have announced their third album will be out next month.

The follow-up to 2015’s Indian Summer is called Opera Oblivia and will be issued on July 29 via UNFD. It can be pre-ordered now.

The band have also unveiled a video for Quality Of Life, which appears on the upcoming album. A stream of the song was made available in May.

Guitarist Matthew Gravolin says: “We would love for Opera Oblivia to be an escape for its listeners, but more than that, we want it to commiserate with people through our common unpleasantries and overwhelming hardships, and also celebrate alongside our inevitable victory.

“We want people to allow it to befriend them and remain with them long after its sounds fade out.”

The album sees Hellions collaborate with producer Shane Edwards, Northlane’s Jonathon Deiley, Ocean Grove’s Sam Bassal and Duane Hazell of Heroes For Hire.

Gravolin says Edwards got the best out of him and vocalist Dre Faivre. He adds: “Shane has an affinity for pushing us beyond our perceived boundaries and knowing when we’re selling ourselves short with a dead-end section.

“The biggest difference this time was the way he worked with Dre and I as vocalists. The grand nature of the music called for vocal melody and, recognising this, Shane put heroic effort into galvanising Dre and I out of our comfort zones, truly making for the success of this album that we are so proud to call our own.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention the heartfelt contributions made to Opera Oblivia by Jon, Duane and Sam. They each, in their own way, helped many of these songs to become what they are today.”

Hellions will announce a run of European dates soon.

Hellions Opera Oblivia tracklist

24 Quality Of Life Thresher Lotus Eater He Without Sin i) Halation ii) Heels Of The Hands Bad Way Nightliner Rhapsody Nuestra Culpa 25

Breaking Bands’ ROTW: Hellions – ‘Hellions’