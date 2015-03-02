Breaking Bands’ ROTW: Hellions – ‘Hellions’

Our Record Of The Week comes from the Australian three-piece Hellions.

Their sound is easily described as hardcore, but there’s so much more to their latest album Indian Summer. I chose their self-titled track as it has the perfect blend of angst, aggression and groove that makes it an absolute rager!

This track, which features JJ Peters and Real Bad from Deez Nuts, only begins to hint at how exciting 2015 will be for the trio. Check it out below…

Sophie K

