Heilung release spellbinding video for new single Anoana

Pagan folk collective Heilung have released a music video for their new single Anoana, taken from their upcoming album Drif that will be released on August 19 via Season Of Mist.

Heilung are famed for their spectacular live performances, captivating music that they call ‘amplified history’, and the fact that they use instruments made from human bones (yes, really). So it’s no surprise that their latest video takes us on an intriguing journey.

The video was created by Helmet Films & Visual Effects and has serious Midsommar vibes, featuring breathtaking landscapes, antlers aplenty, and a mysterious birth in a cave.

The band say of the video:

“The lyrics for this piece are mainly taken from bracteates: golden, circular coins or amulets found in Northern Europe that date from the 4th to 7th centuries CE. They are often fitted with a decorated rim and loop, which indicates that they were meant to be worn and perhaps provide protection, fulfil wishes or for divination.

“The bracteates feature a very significant iconography influenced by Roman coinage. They were predominantly made from Roman gold, which was given to the North Germanic peoples as peace money.

“In Anoana, the listener has the chance to delve into a collection of likely encoded spells from the Migration Period and get a touch of magic from the Dark Ages.

“The intention of the piece is to playfully reconnect to an incantational language of a period where the North was richer in gold than any other region. Our forefathers presumably enjoyed a time of great prosperity and it may make us rethink how dark these ages really were.”

The tracklisting for Drif is below. You can pre-order the album now.

Drif tracklist:

Asja

Anoana

Tenet

Urbani

Keltentrauer

Nesso

Buslas Bann

Nikkal

Marduk

(Image credit: Seasons of Mist)

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska festival, Finland

Aug 26: Atlanta Cobb Energy Center, GA

Aug 28: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Aug 30: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 01: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON

Sep 03: Montréal MTELUS, QC

Sep 06: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Sep 08: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Sep 10: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Sep 13: Chicago Radius, IL

Sep 15: St. Paul Myth Live, MN

Sep 20: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 22: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Sep 24: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Sep 27: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 29: Phoenix Orpheum Theatre, AZ

Oct 01: Dallas The Factory in Deep Ellum, TX

Oct 26: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Oct 28: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Oct 30: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Nov 04: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 06: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Halle 66, Switzerland

Nov 11: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Nov 13: Berlin Tempodrom, Belgium

Nov 16: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany

Nov 18: Paris L’Olympia, France

Dec 02: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Dec 05: Ljubljana Hala Tivoli, Slovenia

Dec 07: Frankfurt Jahrhundert Halle, Germany

Dec 14: Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegelsaal, Germany

Dec 18: München Zenith, Germany

Jan 14: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jan 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jan 19: Dublin National Stadium, UK

Jan 22: Glasgow Barrowland, UK