Heilung announce more European Rituals for 2025

Pagan folk trio Heilung have announced a run of of live 'rituals', the band's preferred name for their eye-catching live shows, for Europe for March and April next year.
The band announced UK and Ireland for April 2025 back in June. which includes a headline show at London's recently re-opened Brixton Academy, and have now added the rest of Europe, under the banner Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast - EU 2025 Spring Tour.
The band, who appeared at both Download Festival and Glastonbury this summer, will release a new live album Lifa Iotungard (Live At Red Rocks 2021), through Season Of Mist on August 9 which was recorded at Colorado's famous Red Rocks venue back in 2021.
"Prepare, kindred spirits, as the Nordic collective declares their upcoming voyage, Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast, an odyssey through the mists of history and the echoes of old," the band say.
You can see the full list of UK, Ireland and European shows and ticket details below.
Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast - EU 2025 Spring Tour:
Mar 7: FIN Helsinki Ice Hall
Mar 9: SWE Stockholm Hovet
Mar 12: NOR Oslo Spektrum
Mar 14: DEN: Aarhus ACC
Mar 16: DEN Copenhagen Black Box
Mar 19: GER Oberhausen Turbinehalle
Mar 21: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion
Mar 23: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
Apr 15: UK London O2 Brixton Academy
Apr 17: IRE Dublin 3Arena
Apr 19 UK Edinburgh O2 Academy
Apr 21: UK Manchester O2 Apollo
Apr 23: FRA Lille Zenith
Apr 25: FRA Lyon Halle Tony Garnier
Apr 27: ITA Milan Teatro Arcimboldi