Heilung announce more European Rituals for 2025

Pagan folk trio Heilung have announced a run of of live 'rituals', the band's preferred name for their eye-catching live shows, for Europe for March and April next year.

The band announced UK and Ireland for April 2025 back in June. which includes a headline show at London's recently re-opened Brixton Academy, and have now added the rest of Europe, under the banner Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast - EU 2025 Spring Tour.

The band, who appeared at both Download Festival and Glastonbury this summer, will release a new live album Lifa Iotungard (Live At Red Rocks 2021), through Season Of Mist on August 9 which was recorded at Colorado's famous Red Rocks venue back in 2021.

"Prepare, kindred spirits, as the Nordic collective declares their upcoming voyage, Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast, an odyssey through the mists of history and the echoes of old," the band say.

You can see the full list of UK, Ireland and European shows and ticket details below.

Albion, Eiru ok Erop Ferdhast - EU 2025 Spring Tour:

Mar 7: FIN Helsinki Ice Hall

Mar 9: SWE Stockholm Hovet

Mar 12: NOR Oslo Spektrum

Mar 14: DEN: Aarhus ACC

Mar 16: DEN Copenhagen Black Box

Mar 19: GER Oberhausen Turbinehalle

Mar 21: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion

Mar 23: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

Apr 15: UK London O2 Brixton Academy

Apr 17: IRE Dublin 3Arena

Apr 19 UK Edinburgh O2 Academy

Apr 21: UK Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 23: FRA Lille Zenith

Apr 25: FRA Lyon Halle Tony Garnier

Apr 27: ITA Milan Teatro Arcimboldi

