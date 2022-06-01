Heilung announce details of new album, Drif

Danish trio Heilung have revealed details of their fourth studio album, Drif, along with a short tour of the UK and Ireland in 2023.

The album – due out August 19 through Seasons of Mist – was recorded at Copenhagen’s Lava Studios with band member Christopher Juul handling production and mixing duties.

“Drif means ‘gathering’, a throng of people, a horde, a crowd, a pack," explain the band in a statement. "In symbiosis with the album title, Drif consists of a flock, a collection, a gathering, a collage of songs, that much like little flames were seeking towards each other, to join, to bond, to create, and be greater together. This album has very clearly dictated its own path. Our attempts to tame it was repeatedly fruitless and once we came to this realisation, the creative flow surged forward with immense force. So much so that sometimes it felt like the songs wrote themselves.

“All the songs on Drif have their own stories,” they continue. “They have each their place and sense of belonging, with inspiration not only from Northern Europe, but from the ancient great civilisations.”

Check out this brief clip of the track Anoana below:

Drif tracklist:

(Image credit: Seasons of Mist)

Asja

Anoana

Tenet

Urbani

Keltentrauer

Nesso

Buslas Bann

Nikkal

Marduk

Jan 14: London O2 Academy Brixton

Jan 17: Manchester (UK) Bridgewater Hall

Jan 19: Dublin National Stadium

Jan 22: Glasgow Barrowland