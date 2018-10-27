Heather Findlay releases third and final Wild White Horses trailer

Heather Findlay has released the third and final trailer for her forthcoming new album Wild White Horses, which you can watch below. You can find the previous trailers both here and here.

"There's still a few months to go before Wild White Horses is released and I'll be revealing more as we get closer to the release date, but I think the teasers I have released so far go some way into setting the scene and whetting the appetite for what is to come," Findlay tells Prog. "Particularly with this third trailer, it's going to become very clear that the album is rather eclectic in style."

Wild White Horses has been recorded at Rockfield Studios in wales and has been produced by Thunder guitarist Luke Morley. It is due for release in the first quarter of 2019.

Heather Findlay 2018 English tour dates

Nov 29: London Aces And Eights

Dec 05: Hull Kardomah 94

Dec 06: Halifax The Lantern

Dec 13: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 16: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 19: York NCEM