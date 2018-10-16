Heather Findlay releases second trailer ahead of new album

Heather Findlay has released a second trailer for her forthcoming new album Wild White Horses, which you can watch below.

"I'm overwhelmed with the response so far to be honest," Heather tells Prog of the reaction to the first trailer which we unveiled last week. "Historically, it's always a bit nerve wracking unveiling new stuff, especially as I tend like to experiment with different styles, but I'm feeling happier than ever with Wild White Horses. I'm super comfortable listening to the masters, which though is an essential part of the process, but this time I'm really enjoying just putting on for a spin now it's finished... which is kind of unheard of for me! Gotta be a good sign!

"I think that some of the creative responsibility is shared with Luke, and that he takes on so much of the weight as producer, really helps. Previously, I've often feel like I'm alone in a big hamster wheel, but this has been a complete pleasure."

The new album has been recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales and has been produced by Thunder's Luke Morley. it will be released early next year.

Heather Findlay 2018 English tour dates

Nov 29: London Aces And Eights

Dec 05: Hull Kardomah 94

Dec 06: Halifax The Lantern

Dec 13: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 16: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 19: York NCEM