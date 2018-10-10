Heather Findlay announces new album Wild White Horses

Heather Findlay has revealed that she’ll release her new studio album in the spring of 2019.

It’s titled Wild White Horses, with Findlay collaborating on the record with Thunder’s Luke Morley, who has also produced the album.

To mark the announcement, Findlay has released the first trailer for Wild White Horses, which features interview sections along with some audio snippets.

Findlay says: “As many of you will already know, I recorded my new album earlier this year at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

“While we were there, we filmed and shot lots of behind-the-scenes footage and I was also interviewed about the album-making process along with my producer, Luke Morley.

“Since then, highlights from all this footage have been sprinkled with audio teasers from the new album and turned into a pretty little promo film just for you!”

Parts two and three of the video series will be released in the coming weeks, with fans encouraged to sign up to Findlay’s mailing list for further details.

The album’s cover art and final tracklist will be revealed in the near future, while Findlay will head out on tour across England in November and December.

Heather Findlay 2018 English tour dates

Nov 29: London Aces And Eights

Dec 05: Hull Kardomah 94

Dec 06: Halifax The Lantern

Dec 13: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 16: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 19: York NCEM