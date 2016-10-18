Heather Findlay Prepares New Seasonal Release

The Heather Findlay Band will release the seasonal collection I Am Snow, ready for pre-order on November 1.

The new collection will highlight the folkier and proggier end of Findlay’s writing from throughout her career, all recorded in a new session with her band as well as brand new material such as the “spellbinding” title track. These include a cover from the Sandy Denny-fronted Fotheringay, Winter Winds, and a new “chamber-esque, harp-spangled” version of Day 13: Sign, which Findlay co-wrote with Arjen Lucassen for the Aryeon album The Human Equation.

“I’m very excited about the new material, particularly I Am Snow,” Findlay told Prog. “The album is intended as a seasonal offering; a candle-lit, baroque-tinged companion for the winter month’s ahead.”

I Am Snow can be pre-ordered at Heather’s website, and will be on sale at all shows throughout November and December.

The Heather Findlay Band play:

Maltby Wesley Centre - Oct 29

Appledorn Bluescafe, Holland - Nov 17

Heerlen Nieuwe Nor Holland - Nov 18

Zoetermeer De Boerderij Holland - Nov 19

Den Bosch W2 Holland - Nov 20

St.Helens Citadel Dec 16 (acoustic support to Touchstone)

London Borderline - Dec 17 (acoustic support to Touchstone)

Bilston Robin 2 - Dec 18 (acoustic support to Touchstone)

York Crescent Club - Dec 21 (with Odin Dragonfly)